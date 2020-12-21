 

Waitrose Names Online and Trading Directors

The supermarket chain has hired a new online director and new trading director
Posted December 21, 2020

Waitrose (Bracknell, U.K.) has hired Charlotte di Cello as its Trading Director and Laura Burbedge as Online Director, Retail Gazette reports. Di Cello will begin Jan. 18, 2021, after leaving the fast-food chain Leon (London), where she was Chief Commercial Officer. Burbedge will begin her role Jan. 4, 2021; since Oct. 2020, she has performed responsibilities related to the role on an interim basis.

According to Retail Gazette, Waitrose’s Executive Director James Bailey said, “Both roles are pivotal to the delivery of the Waitrose strategy to ensure we maintain our leading marketing position on quality, ethics, availability and value for customers.”

