Walgreens Appoints New President

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (Deerfield, Ill.) has named John Standley as President of Walgreens, according to Retail Leader. Standley will be in charge of all Walgreens operations.

Previously, Standley was President, CEO and Chairman of Rite Aid Corp. (Camp Hill, Pa.), CEO of Pathmark Stores Inc. (Iselin, N.J.), and also a former Chair of the National Association of Chain Drug Stores.

According to a company press release, Standley said, “I’m very excited to join the team and lead the iconic Walgreens brand. I’m looking forward to accelerating execution of the strategic vision for the future of Walgreens. My top priorities will be meeting and exceeding the needs of our customers, patients, team members and the communities we serve during these challenging times, and ensuring that Walgreens fulfills its full potential as one of America’s most admired and trusted companies.”