Drug store retailer Walgreens (Deerfield, Ill.) will close 200 stores in the U.S. in an effort to cut costs, according to WGN News. The store closings are reportedly part of a plan to reduce costs by $1.5 billion over the next few years.

Walgreens operates a total of about 18,000 stores globally; it reported a 24 percent drop in quarterly net income and predicts flat year-over-year earnings.