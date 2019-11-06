Walgreens Examines Potential LBO

Walgreens Boots Alliance (HQ) is reportedly exploring the possibility of taking the company private, according to an exclusive report from Reuters. The chain has a current market value of $55 billion.

The retailer has hired investment bank Evercore Partners to determine whether a deal can be put together. A leveraged buyout of Walgreens would require the participation of several private equity firms, according to the report. Walgreens CEO Stefano Pessimo is the company’s largest shareholder with 16 percent equity.