Walgreens Examines Potential LBO

The retailer has hired an investment bank to explore possibilities
Posted November 6, 2019
Walgreens Boots Alliance (HQ) is reportedly exploring the possibility of taking the company private, according to an exclusive report from Reuters. The chain has a current market value of $55 billion.
The retailer has hired investment bank Evercore Partners to determine whether a deal can be put together. A leveraged buyout of Walgreens would require the participation of several private equity firms, according to the report. Walgreens CEO Stefano Pessimo is the company’s largest shareholder with 16 percent equity.