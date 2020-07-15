Walgreens Lost $75 Million in Looting

Walgreens Boots Alliance (Deerfield, Ill.) lost at least $75 million due to looting and loss of inventory related to looting, reports Bloomberg. The estimate covers losses through May 2020, the end of the retailer’s fiscal third quarter.

Walgreens reportedly “continues to monitor developments and assess the degree of the damage and expects additional charges to be incurred in subsequent periods associated with these events,” according to a filing. Store closing also impacted sales, the retailer reports.