 

Walgreens Partners with Jenny Craig

The new concept will be rolled out to 100 stores in 2020
Posted October 28, 2019

Walgreens (Deerfield, Ill.) is collaborating with Jenny Craig (Carlsbad, Calif.) in order to create a concept to provide weight-loss management services in 100 locations nationwide in 2020, NASDAQ reports.

The health and weight-loss program will offer one-on-one consultations, customized dietary plans and meal delivery. Some of the target markets for the concept include Dallas, Philadelphia, Houston and Phoenix, among others.  

Headlines

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to the magazine.