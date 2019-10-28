Walgreens Partners with Jenny Craig

Walgreens (Deerfield, Ill.) is collaborating with Jenny Craig (Carlsbad, Calif.) in order to create a concept to provide weight-loss management services in 100 locations nationwide in 2020, NASDAQ reports.

The health and weight-loss program will offer one-on-one consultations, customized dietary plans and meal delivery. Some of the target markets for the concept include Dallas, Philadelphia, Houston and Phoenix, among others.