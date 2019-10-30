Walgreens Plans Small Format Stores

With further examination into its customers’ needs, Walgreens (Deerfield, Ill.) is now looking to develop “small store” chain pharmacies in 30 urban areas. According to Forbes, all stores will focus on health and wellness with over-the-counter healthcare and drugstore products.

The stores have begun to open, Walgreens Co-Chief Operating Officer Alex Gourlay said, “We’ve got about ... 30 or 40 now actively in the ground, and we’re pleased with the results.”

A company spokesman confirmed that 20 of the aforementioned stores are open while the others are currently under construction.