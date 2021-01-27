Walgreens Taps New CEO

Walgreens Boots Alliance (Deerfield, Ill.) announced Rosalind Brewer as the company’s CEO, effective March 15, according to a press release. Brewer succeeds Stefano Pessina who will transition to the role of executive chair of the board of Walgreens Boots Alliance; Brewer will also join the board of directors.

Brewer most recently served as Chief Operating Officer, Group President and member of the board of directors of Starbucks (Seattle). She was instrumental in the helping the company accelerate its growth strategy and expand its global reach to drive value for all Starbucks’ stakeholders.