Walmart Announces Home Grocery Delivery

Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) has announced a new in-home delivery concept for grocery products. Starting this fall, the service called InHome Delivery will work using “smart entry technology,” according to Tech Crunch. Customers can closely watch the delivery process from their smart devices.

This process will make it easier for customers to shop online for fresh, cold and frozen foods that cannot be left for hours outside their home door. Walmart will reportedly offer all necessary equipment to participating customers for the system to work.