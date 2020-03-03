 

Walmart Appoints New COO of E-Commerce

Jamie Iannone will reportedly be overseeing the mass merchant’s e-commerce groups
Posted March 3, 2020

Jamie Iannone, the current CEO of SamsClub.com and Executive VP of Membership and Technology, is reportedly becoming Walmart’s new COO of U.S. e-commerce, Retail Dive reports.

According to Retail Dive, CNBC and others, Iannone will oversee the mass merchant’s e-commerce groups. This includes its Store No. 8 incubator and its third-party marketplace.

Iannone began working for Walmart in 2014, and the company has credited him with amplifying its digital business as well as Sam’s Club memberships.

Headlines

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to the magazine.