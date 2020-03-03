Walmart Appoints New COO of E-Commerce

Jamie Iannone, the current CEO of SamsClub.com and Executive VP of Membership and Technology, is reportedly becoming Walmart’s new COO of U.S. e-commerce, Retail Dive reports.

According to Retail Dive, CNBC and others, Iannone will oversee the mass merchant’s e-commerce groups. This includes its Store No. 8 incubator and its third-party marketplace.

Iannone began working for Walmart in 2014, and the company has credited him with amplifying its digital business as well as Sam’s Club memberships.