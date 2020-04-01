Walmart to Begin Checking Employees’ Temperatures

Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) will begin checking the temperatures of store employees in addition to offering them masks and gloves, according to the Chicago Tribune.

“Retail workers are being asked to do heroic work to keep America fed,” said Dan Bartlett, Walmart executive vice president on a call with reporters Tuesday. “The strain put on retail is not normal.”

Walmart has reportedly hired 50,000 new workers since March 19, and has begun installing sneeze guards at checkouts.