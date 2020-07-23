Walmart to Close for Thanksgiving

The retailer hasn’t closed its doors for Thanksgiving in 30 years
Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) announced it would be closing its stores for the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday in order to give its essential staff, who worked during the pandemic, a much-needed break, NBC reports.
The company said it would unveil its hours for Black Friday, the Friday after Thanksgiving, at a later time.
The President and CEO of Walmart U.S., John Furner, said in a statement: “We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up. We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones.”