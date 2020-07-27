Walmart Continues Clinic Expansion

Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) is planning to open at least six more Walmart Health clinics in Atlanta by the end of 2020, CNBC reports.

The mass merchant is also looking to expand its clinics into Florida by next year, beginning in Jacksonville. This past June, the company said it would also open two locations in Chicago by the end of the year.

Currently, the company operates four Walmart Health clinics in Springdale, Ark., and in Georgia.