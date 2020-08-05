Walmart Delays Launch of Same-Day Delivery Service

Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) has delayed the launch of Walmart+, its subscription-based service that will include same-day delivery of groceries, discounted fuel and special product promotions, according to Recode. The retailer had originally planned to launch in March or April, but pushed that date to July due to the pandemic.

The service, which is designed to compete with Amazon’s Prime program, will cost $98 and offer perks like same-day delivery of groceries from Walmart Supercenters and reserved delivery slots, which have been in high demand since the pandemic began.