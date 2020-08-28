Walmart Divests Two More Online Brands

Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) has sold two of its online brands as part of a continuing strategy to focus on its core e-commerce presence, Walmart.com, reports Bloomberg. Footwear brand Shoes.com was sold to Critical Point Capital and Delta Galil Industries, which also owns the 7 for All Mankind brand, purchased lingerie brand Bare Necessities.

“The number of customers we’re serving in these categories on Walmart.com, along with the corresponding sales volume, is very different than before each acquisition,” said a Walmart spokesperson in a statement.