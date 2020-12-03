 

Walmart+ Drops Purchase Minimum

Orders of any size will qualify for free shipping
Posted December 3, 2020

Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) has dropped its minimum order requirement to qualify foor free shipping for members paying the $98 per year membership fee for Walmart+, reports ABC News.

“The pandemic hasn’t gone away,” Janey Whiteside, Walmart chief customer officer, told The Associated Press. “And we felt it was the right time to do it.”

Walmart+ was launched two months ago in hopes of competing with Amazon’s Prime membership program. Walmart+ members receive free next-day or two-day shipping on nonperishable items shipped by the retailer. The program also includes unlimited free grocery deliveries and discounts on fuel for its members.

