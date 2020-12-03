Walmart+ Drops Purchase Minimum

Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) has dropped its minimum order requirement to qualify foor free shipping for members paying the $98 per year membership fee for Walmart+, reports ABC News.

“The pandemic hasn’t gone away,” Janey Whiteside, Walmart chief customer officer, told The Associated Press. “And we felt it was the right time to do it.”

Walmart+ was launched two months ago in hopes of competing with Amazon’s Prime membership program. Walmart+ members receive free next-day or two-day shipping on nonperishable items shipped by the retailer. The program also includes unlimited free grocery deliveries and discounts on fuel for its members.