Walmart Increasing Pay for Workers

Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) will be increasing pay for roughly 165,000 hourly workers in the U.S., USA Today reports. The company will be doing this by way of introducing new cross-training opportunities and leadership positions.

In a blog post Thursday, Dacona Smith, Walmart’s U.S. Chief Operating Officer said, “We’re investing in new roles and skills training to give us the flexibility to server customers anytime and anywhere. In turn, associates will have more room for career and pay growth.”

The pay increases will reportedly begin in October.