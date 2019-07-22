Walmart to Integrate Store and Digital Operations

Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) has implemented further changes to its organizational structure to integrate its store and digital operations, according to CNBC.

In a memo obtained by CNBC and written by CEO Doug McMillon to Walmart’s employees, McMillon wrote, ““Our customers want one, seamless Walmart experience,” McMillon wrote to employees. “Earning more of our customers’ business in food and consumables is foundational to our strategy, and, at the same time, we will expand our ability to serve them with general merchandise in stores and through our broad ecommerce assortment as we continue to invest and build our ecommerce business.”

The changes are part of an overall strategy on the part of the retailer to continue bringing together physical and digital operations.