Walmart to Invest $350B in U.S. Goods

Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) will invest $350 billion during the next 10 years on products made, grown or built in the U.S., according to Business Insider.

"More businesses are choosing to establish their manufacturing operations in the United States, and the result is more jobs for Americans – a lot more jobs," Walmart's President and CEO John Furner said.

The investment is expected to create 750,000 new jobs over the coming decade, and by sourcing products closer to its customers, it will also eliminate about 100 metric tons of CO2 emissions. The retailer will focus on six product categories including plastics, textiles, small electrical appliances and medical supplies.