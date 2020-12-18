Walmart Launches First Shoppable Livestream

Big box behemoth Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) will host its first one-hour livestream today on TikTok, according to CNBC. The livestream will allow users to shop for Walmart fashion items featured by TikTok creators from within the popular app.

“It gives us a new way to engage with users and reach potential new customers, while bringing our own brand of fun — with the help of fashion-loving TikTok creators — to the platform,” Walmart’s Chief Marketing Officer William White said in a statement.

TikTok has been flexing its e-commerce muscle with apparel brand Levi’s among the first to use its new “Shop Now” feature.

