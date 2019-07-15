Walmart Launches ‘Summer Savings’ Event

The mass merchant’s sale is its response to Amazon’s Prime Day sales
Posted July 15, 2019
Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) has launched its “Summer Savings” event, which will run through Wednesday, July 17. The event is apparently the mass merchant’s response to Amazon.com Inc.’s (Seattle) Prime Day sales, USA Today reports.
The event will feature discounts on electronics, appliances and toys, among other product categories.
Other retailers have joined in with summer sales events, including Target, Macy’s and Best Buy.