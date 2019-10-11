Walmart Names New CEO

Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) has named John Furner, currently head of Sam’s Club, as the new CEO for its U.S. business, reports Fortune. He will begin the new role on Nov. 1 and replaces Greg Foran, who has been CEO since 2014.

"Greg’s ability to innovate, whether it’s making our stores a competitive advantage in an omnichannel environment or equipping associates with next generation technology and training, has helped position us for the future," Walmart Inc. CEO Doug Millon said in a statement.

Furner first joined Walmart in 1993 as a store employee; he has also served as chief merchant and marketing officer at Walmart China and chief merchant at Sam’s Club.