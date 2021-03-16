Walmart Names New Creative Director of Scoop, Free Assembly

Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) has tapped American fashion designer Brandon Maxwell as its new Creative Director of Free Assembly and Scoop, its elevated fashion brands, according to a company press release.

In his new role, Maxwell will be responsible for providing input on material selection, sourcing and production, as well as collection design, brand marketing initiatives and campaigns.

Denise Incandela, Executive VP, Apparel and Private Brands, said, “Brandon is a powerhouse in the fashion industry. His designs are beautiful, youthful, timeless and expertly tailored.”