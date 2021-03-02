Walmart Nixes Minimum for Express Delivery

Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) has dropped the $35 minimum purchase requirements to use its two-hour “Express” delivery service, according to a company press release. The mass merchant’s delivery service launched last May and rivals Amazon’s (Seattle) Prime Now rapid delivery service.

The service utilizes 170,000 personal shoppers that pick up customers’ orders and is available in almost 3000 Walmart locations. Other services that still require a $35 minimum include its curbside pick-up, delivery and free delivery with Walmart+.

Tom Ward, Senior VP of Customer Product, said: “Many customers use Express delivery for when they’re in a pinch, whether it be a missing ingredient for a weeknight dinner or a pack of diapers. Customers told us sometimes the items they needed in a hurry didn’t meet the minimum, so we’re removing it, making it even easier for customers to get what they need when they need it.”