Walmart Opens Cashierless Store

Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) has opened its Neighborhood Market concept in Coral Way, Fla., a “cashierless” store that includes same-day delivery services and online grocery pickup, reports Retail Dive.

The store also features the retailer’s Check Out With Me program which allows staff or store personnel to complete a customer’s transaction anywhere in store using a handheld device.

The concept’s self-checkout section will include large lanes and an employee will be available if needed. Walmart has already tested the prototype successfully in Arkansas, Retail Dive reports.