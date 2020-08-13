Walmart Partners with Instacart

Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) has partnered with last-mile delivery service Instacart to offer same-day delivery in select U.S. markets, reports CNBC. The partnership is being piloted in three California markets – Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco – and Tulsa, Okla.

The new partnership brings thousands of items — from groceries, alcohol and pantry staples to home decor and improvement, personal care, electronics and more — at everyday low prices from Walmart stores to customers’ doors in as fast as an hour,” said an Instacart spokesperson.

Instacart has existing partnerships with Aldi, Target, Costco, Kroger and Albertsons.