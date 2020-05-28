Walmart Partners with ThredUp

Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) has partnered with fashion resale retailer ThredUp to offer customers access to nearly 750,000 pre-owned items in women’s and children’s clothing, footwear and accessories, according to a press release.

“We are excited to join forces with Walmart to power a sustainable, secondhand shopping experience unlike any other. From Calvin Klein and Nike to Coach and Michael Kors, this digital partnership enhances Walmart’s fashion offering with fresh brands at amazing prices that their customers will love,” said Jenn Volk, Director of Product Management, thredUP.