Walmart to Raise Hourly Wage

On Monday, Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) announced that the wages for its e-commerce workers based in warehouses will be raised by $2, effective immediately, reports The Hill.

These raises will last through Memorial Day, and the hourly wage will be between $15 and $19.

Last week, the company also announced it will be offering cash bonuses to hourly staff, as well as hiring 150,000 temporary workers.

Other major retailers, like Target (Minneapolis) have taken similar initiatives during the coronavirus pandemic, increasing its hourly minimum wage to $15.