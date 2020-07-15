Walmart Requires Customers Wear Masks

Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) will require customers to wear a mask inside its stores beginning next week, reports CNN. Walmart is the largest retail chain to require all customers to wear masks.

"As the number of confirmed cases has spiked in communities across the country recently, so too have the number and types of face covering mandates being implemented," the retailer said in a statement.

More than half of Walmart’s 5,000+ stores are reportedly located in states where the government mandates masks or face coverings.