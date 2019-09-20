Walmart Revives Scoop

Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) announced its plans to revive the defunct fashion brand known as Scoop (New York). Originally an independent retailer that debuted in 1996, Scoop closed its doors in 2016.

According to Retail Touchpoints, Walmart is launching a Scoop collection with more than 100 products, with items priced between $15 and $65 USD. The products will range from different graphic T-shirts to faux fur coats. The collection is currently available online.

The items will start arriving at physical locations in early 2020, reports Retail Touchpoints.