 

Walmart’s Comp Sales Up 9.3 Percent

The mass merchant saw a sales spike during the second quarter
Posted August 18, 2020

Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) released its second quarter results which show the company’s U.S. comparable sales are up 9.3 percent. Its ecommerce sales are also up 97 percent year-over-year, according to Retail Dive and a company press release. It also experienced a reported record volume in its pick-up and delivery services.

Sam’s Club also saw a sales increase with comparable store sales up 13.3 percent and e-commerce sales up 39 percent. Memberships for the retailer have reportedly increased more than 60 percent.

Walmart’s GlobalData Retail Managing Director Neil Saunders did say the company saw a “slight slowdown in performance” during the latter half of the quarter, Retail Dive reports.

