Walmart’s ‘Great Workplace’ Program May Lead to Job Cuts

An initiative claimed to create opportunities for Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) employees has led to confusion and fear regarding job and wage stability.

According to documents obtained by The Washington Post, many leadership positons (such as hourly supervisors and assistant store managers), could be cut and replaced by fewer roles with greater responsibilities.

Employees have been asked to apply for this new set of positions and are reportedly being encouraged to compete against their coworkers for a place in the job pool.

An unnamed customer service manager in South Carolina told The Washington Post that those who aren’t chosen for these positions will either lose their jobs or be asked to apply for jobs with lower wages.

“People are worried they’re going to lose their jobs, their homes, their cars,” the source told The Washington Post, “It’s very tense.”

So far the ‘Great Workplace’ program has been implemented in 1100 of the company’s 5300 stores.