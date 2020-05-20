 

Walmart to Shutter Jet.com

It purchased the e-commerce business in 2016 for $3 billion
Posted May 20, 2020

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart will shut down Jet.com, the e-commerce site it purchased just four years ago for $3 billion, reports The Verge. The decision is reportedly due to the “continued strength of the Walmart.com brand,” according to a first quarter earnings call.

Walmart’s e-commerce business this year is up 74 percent compared to first quarter 2019 thanks to increased demand for grocery delivery and pickup during the pandemic.

Headlines

