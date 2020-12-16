Walmart Testing Driverless Delivery Trucks

Walmart is experimenting with autonomous vehicles in its home state of Arkansas, reports Business Insider. In a partnership with autonomous vehicle startup Gatik, a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Bentonville, Ark., will begin receiving shipments delivered by a driverless box truck.

"This achievement marks a new milestone that signifies the first ever driverless operation carried out on the supply chain middle mile for both Gatik and Walmart," Tom Ward, Walmart Senior VP of Customer Product, said in a statement.

The original pilot, which included a safety driver, tested autonomous vehicles moving goods from the Walmart Neighborhood Market to a dark store two miles away.

