Walmart Tests Home Deliveries to Smart Coolers

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart will test a delivery service that would put groceries in smart coolers on customers’ doorsteps, reports CNBC. A pilot program in Bentonville will launch in spring.

“The prospect of this technology is intriguing, both for customers and for Walmart’s last mile delivery efforts,” said Tom Ward, senior VP, Customer Product at Walmart U.S., on the company’s website.

Called HomeValet, the service will provide participating customers with a temperature-controlled smart cool, which allows for secure, contact-free deliveries.

