Walmart Unveils Three 'Black Friday' Events

Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) is intending to “reinvent Black Friday shopping” according to a company press release and Retail Dive. The mass merchant’s “Black Friday Deals for Days,” offering will comprise three separate events which will start online and continue in store.

Customers will be able to use contactless curbside pick-up for their online purchases from the event, Retail Dive reports.

The first event will begin Nov. 4 online and Nov. 7 in store, the second event will take place Nov. 11 (online) and Nov. 14 (in store), and the third will take place Nov. 25 (online) and Nov. 27 (in store).