Walmart Waives April Rent

Due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 and the closures of many businesses that lease spaces within Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.), the company has announced it is waiving April rent.

More than 10,000 spaces are leased to businesses in their stores, such as optometrists, restaurant franchises, hair and nail salons, and banks.

As of Wednesday, Walmart shares are $109.40 with $129.21 as the average price target, says Yahoo Finance.

The company is also hiring 150,000 temporary employees during the coronavirus pandemic.