Walmarts Ends Contract with Robotics Supplier

After testing shelf-scanning robots in 500 of its stores, Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) has reportedly ended its contract with Bossa Nova Robotics after determining humans can do the job just as well.

“We learned a lot about how technology can assist associates, make jobs easier and provide a better customer experience. We will continue testing new technologies and investing in our own processes and apps to best understand and track our inventory and help move products to our shelves as quickly as we can,” a Walmart spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal.

The retailer began using robots supplied by Bossa Nova in 2017. The move was intended to simplify routine work in stores, using machine vision technology to scan shelves and identify out-of-stocks.

