Wawa Tests Drive-Thru C-Store

C-store retailer Wawa (Wawa, Penn.) is testing a new drive-thru format in the Northeast, according to CNN. The first 1850-sqare-foot store will open in Falls Township, Penn., in December, and a second location will follow in Westhampton, N.J.

The company reports that the concept was under development before the pandemic, but plans have been accelerated as consumers seek new ways for contactless shopping. If successful, the concept will be expanded to other locations.