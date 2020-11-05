Wayfair Net Revenues Up 66.5 Percent

Online retailer Wayfair (Boston) reported third quarter results yesterday; total net revenue increased $1.5 billion to $3.8 billion, a year-over-year increase of 66.5 percent, according to a press release. U.S. net revenue was also up 66.5 percent year over year, growing to $1.3 billion.

“In the midst of continued uncertainty about the economy and the pandemic, Wayfair delivered another quarter of strong operating and financial results in Q3. Category momentum is vibrant, demand is moving online at an accelerated pace, and we expect the home to be even more important than usual when it comes to celebrating the holidays this year,” said Niraj Shah, CEO, co-founder and co-chairman, Wayfair.

The retailer also reported that the number of active customers grew 50.9 percent year over year, reaching 28.8 million as of the last day of September.

