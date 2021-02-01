Where Retail and Wellness Collide

During these unprecedented times, there has been an accelerated prioritization of health and wellness within the retail industry. Brands have quickly pivoted to capitalize on customers’ well-being by amplifying their emotional, physical and social health through enhanced communication, digital technology and thoughtful design.

These trends led to a thoughtful discussion on the future of “selling the ultimate well-being” during the International Interior Design Association’s NY Retail Forum this past December 2020. Founder and CEO of Balance Integration, Tevis Trower, moderated the discussion, and experts from key brands within the wellness industry participated including Tracy Harden, Retail Marketing Manager at Tempur-Pedic; Andrew Lee, Senior Project Manager at Equinox; Laura Harsch, Director of Design at One Medical; and Yarden Harari, Associate at CallisonRTKL.

Each panelist spoke about sustainability as an increasingly prominent value — both internally as a company and externally with consumers. There has been a strong push to ensure espoused core company values align with their desired public perception, and in order to keep a strong brand presence, internal workplace communication has become increasingly important. Now, up to 70 percent of consumers say they want to know what the brands they support are doing to address social and environmental issues (Markstein Survey 2019). In short, consumers look to purchase from companies that align with their own moral compasses.

The panel discussed how wellness-focused brands with ethical backgrounds have excelled in our evolving world. The retailers toward whom consumers have demonstrated true loyalty are those who remained faithful to core values, as well as those that have shown the ability to be nimble, pivot quickly and continually reinvent themselves.

Laura Harsch shared One Medical’s emphasis on open communication channels within their customer-centric healthcare brand. On a regular basis, executives visit their facilities and participate directly with providers and patients to engage with operations firsthand. Leadership returns from the field, shares feedback internally and works together to improve misalignments. The process bridges the gap between the administration and executives who can make the high-level decisions to improve the customer journey and encourage equality within the firm.

From a physical standpoint, a consumer’s ability to feel safe and comfortable has been continually emphasized in the recent year. Both physical and emotional touchpoints are required in order to make sure customers are mentally at ease. Within the Tempur-Pedic Manhattan flagship, designed in partnership with CallisonRTKL, semi-private bed pods create an immersive and wellness-focused experience amid soothing landscape scenery that responds to the users’ movement and connects them to the outdoors.

Harden explained how the brand has discovered that customers want to invest in their health now more than ever, with adequate sleep being an integral factor in the strength of our immune systems.

Tempur-Pedic also developed an appointment booking system to facilitate a one-on-one client experience with sleep experts, as well as minimize customers’ time spent in store. Each zone within the customer journey was thoughtfully curated to spark casual conversations leading to deeper discovery, evoking the importance of both physical and mental health. An inviting social lounge in the back of the flagship was designed as a space for connection and collaboration between shoppers, designers and Tempur-Pedic partners.

Equinox is also focusing on the link between sleep and wellness. Lee shared that the fitness brand’s partnership with David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA generated a clinical study — a first of its kind — to understand the relationship between sleep, physical fitness and overall well-being.

Retailers are becoming a web that connects brands to other consumers and to already existing talent within brands. When a brand becomes a connector, it becomes a lifeline for those who engage with it, contributing to their mental health in a positive way. Strength development and the gift of community have both shown to improve both physical and mental health, making Equinox particularly relevant during recent times. Its physical clubs have always demonstrated many aspects of community, including group fitness classes, camaraderie between trainers and members, a social lounge space and a question-and-answer feature within the company’s app.

Equinox has demonstrated an impressive new breadth of engagement with its members by offering online classes through its streaming platform, Variis, and SoulCycle at-home bike. It also launched retail offerings online for members so they can see and purchase what trainers are currently wearing. The company created a daily check-in with tips and fitness inspiration for both members and employees by establishing a daily digital touchpoint focused on brand loyalty. Within the app, it developed advanced booking to ensure a limited capacity of members at any given time.

Finally, Harari shared CallisonRTKL’s Happiness by Design initiative — an in-house study that applies principles of happiness to the design of buildings, the nurturing of its occupants and the development of the cultural programs that connect them. The research focuses on people, places and pathways to determine what qualities create a safe, happy workplace. This well-being lens can be applied to multiple sectors, including hospitality and retail. By merging the science of happiness, human-centric design thinking and data analytics, researchers found that spaces can be designed and built to enhance happiness and well-being.

Brands and retailers have quickly adapted to stay relevant and move through today’s unpredictable moments. They are demonstrating increased transparency with internal practices, appointment systems for one-on-one customer service, a 360-view regarding their community online and in store, and motivation to influence both physical and mental health.

As consumers zoom out beyond themselves and look at the world around them, they have their eye on sustainability. According to a recent study by IBM, nearly six in 10 consumers surveyed are willing to change their shopping habits to reduce environmental impact. Nearly eight in 10 respondents indicate sustainability is important for them. And, for those who say it is very/extremely important, over 70 percent would pay a premium of 35 percent, on average, for brands that are sustainable and environmentally responsible (IBM Research Insights).

The importance of brands continuing to advance while keeping customers’ ultimate well-being top of mind will be crucial moving forward.

Laura Lewi LEED GA is a New York-based designer, specializing in retail flagships at the global architecture, planning and design firm CallisonRTKL. She works closely with top brands to understand their market, customer and business goals. Laura believes good design can change lives and intends to benefit others through bold design solutions. She was a recipient of the 2019 VMSD Designer Dozen Award, which recognizes the industry’s rising stars, ages 35 and under, who will help shape the future of retail. She is the co-chair of the IIDA NY Chapter Retail Forum.