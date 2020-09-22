Off-White Debuts in Milan

Off-White (Milan) is opening its first flagship in Milan today, Sept. 22, in time for Milan’s Fashion Week, WWD reports. The store is situated near the Golden Triangle shopping district and spans two stories at 4305 square feet.

A bright white and cream interior with curving walls combines minimalist aesthetics and callouts to nature with materials like wood and marble. The second floor is dedicated to menswear collections (featuring emerald marble niches), while the bottom floor comprises women’s apparel.

Chief Commercial Officer of New Guards Group and CEO for the brands of the company (a licensee of Off-White), Andrea Grilli, said of the opening: “Although we had to postpone the project during the pandemic, we decided to confirm it and open the store as soon as possible. Milan gave a lot to the brand and now is the perfect time to concretely show how much we believe in the restart of our city by bringing new and positive energy.”