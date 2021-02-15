Windows to the Future, Part II

For more holiday windows, be sure to check vmsd.com throughout the month of February.



Bergdorf Goodman, New York, “Bergdorf Goodness” / David Hoey, Senior Director, Visual Presentation, Bergdorf Goodman / Photography: Ricky Zehavi, New York



Harvey Nichols, London, “BAH, HUMBUG – Let’s Bring Some Cheer to the New Year” / Janet Wardley, Head of Visual Display, Harvey Nichols / Photography: Courtesy of Harvey Nichols, London



El Palacio de Hierro, Mexico City, “Palacio’s Enchanted Fairies” / María del Carmen Guajardo, Creative Visual Manager, and Gerardo Islas, El Palacio de Hierro / Photography: Lourdes Mendez, Mexico City



MartinPatrick 3, Minneapolis, “Loyce Houlton’s Nutcracker Fantasy & MartinPatrick 3” / Greg M. Walsh, Principle, and Jody Meyer, MartinPatrick 3 / Photography: Spacecrafting, Minneapolis



Myer, Melbourne, Australia, “Christmas is Un-Cancelled” / John Kerr, Stage One, Australia / Photography: Courtesy of Myer Melbourne, Melbourne, Australia



Woodstock Market, Acworth, Ga., “A Magical Christmas!” / Karen Bennett, Owner, Woodstock Market / Photography: Dana Mixer Photography