 

Windows to the Future, Part II

More of 2020's holiday windows from VMSD's annual recap
Posted February 15, 2021

Bergdorf Goodman, New York, “Bergdorf Goodness” / David Hoey, Senior Director, Visual Presentation, Bergdorf Goodman / Photography: Ricky Zehavi, New York


Harvey Nichols, London, “BAH, HUMBUG – Let’s Bring Some Cheer to the New Year” / Janet Wardley, Head of Visual Display, Harvey Nichols / Photography: Courtesy of Harvey Nichols, London


El Palacio de Hierro, Mexico City, “Palacio’s Enchanted Fairies” / María del Carmen Guajardo, Creative Visual Manager, and Gerardo Islas, El Palacio de Hierro / Photography: Lourdes Mendez, Mexico City


MartinPatrick 3, Minneapolis, “Loyce Houlton’s Nutcracker Fantasy & MartinPatrick 3” / Greg M. Walsh, Principle, and Jody Meyer, MartinPatrick 3 / Photography: Spacecrafting, Minneapolis


Myer, Melbourne, Australia, “Christmas is Un-Cancelled” / John Kerr, Stage One, Australia / Photography: Courtesy of Myer Melbourne, Melbourne, Australia


Woodstock Market, Acworth, Ga., “A Magical Christmas!” / Karen Bennett, Owner, Woodstock Market / Photography: Dana Mixer Photography

Window displays

