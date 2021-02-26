Windows to the Future, Part III



Bloomingdale’s, New York

“Give Happy” / Bloomingdale’s Window Team / Photography: Tom Sibley, New York



Harney & Sons, New York

“The Snow Princess and the Magical Fireplace” / Polar Buranasatit, Window Display and VM Specialist, Studio Polarizer, New York / Photography: Polar Buranasatit, New York



New Yaohan, Macau, China

“Christmas Blocks” / New Yaohan VM Team / Photography: Louie Lau, Macau, China



Saks Fifth Avenue, New York

“This is How We Celebrate” / Saks Fifth Avenue / Photography: Courtesy of Luis Guillén for Saks



TSUM Kyiv, Kiev, Ukraine

“Happy Together” / Krystyna Yura / Photography: Courtesy of TSUM Kyiv, Kiev, Ukraine



American Girl Store, New York

“Give the Gift of WOW” / American Girl VM Team / Photography: Chris Miraglia, New York



Woolworths, Cape Town, South Africa

“Jungle Bells” / Christan Boshoff, Woolworths / Photography: Christan Boshoff, Cape Town, South Africa

