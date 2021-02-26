 

Windows to the Future, Part III

From Bloomingdale's to Saks Fifth Avenue, 2020's windows offered a dose of whimsy and hope
By
Carly Hagedon
|
Posted February 26, 2021


Bloomingdale’s, New York
“Give Happy” / Bloomingdale’s Window Team / Photography: Tom Sibley, New York


Harney & Sons, New York
“The Snow Princess and the Magical Fireplace” / Polar Buranasatit, Window Display and VM Specialist, Studio Polarizer, New York / Photography: Polar Buranasatit, New York


New Yaohan, Macau, China
“Christmas Blocks” / New Yaohan VM Team / Photography: Louie Lau, Macau, China


Saks Fifth Avenue, New York
“This is How We Celebrate” / Saks Fifth Avenue / Photography: Courtesy of Luis Guillén for Saks


TSUM Kyiv, Kiev, Ukraine
“Happy Together” / Krystyna Yura / Photography: Courtesy of TSUM Kyiv, Kiev, Ukraine


American Girl Store, New York
“Give the Gift of WOW” / American Girl VM Team / Photography: Chris Miraglia, New York


Woolworths, Cape Town, South Africa
“Jungle Bells” / Christan Boshoff, Woolworths / Photography: Christan Boshoff, Cape Town, South Africa

For more photos from VMSD's 2020 Holiday Windows Recap, please visit www.vmsd.com throughout February and early March.

Special reports

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to the magazine.