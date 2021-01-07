Wolverine Appoints President, Global Operations Group

Footwear and lifestyle brand retailer Wolverine Worldwide (Rockford, Mich.) has appointed Jim Zwiers as President, Global Operations Group, according to a press release.

Zwiers, who currently serves as President, International Group, will perform both roles concurrently. He will also remain Executive VP of the company and a member of Wolverine’s Executive Leadership Team.

“Jim is uniquely and ideally suited to lead the Global Operations Group, and I could not be more pleased with this expansion of his role,” said Blake Krueger, Wolverine Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “His extensive experience with the Company’s brands and international operations, coupled with his digital background and successful implementation of speed-to-market initiatives, will help accelerate the Company’s digital-first transformation and global eCommerce growth.”