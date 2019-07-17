Zara Announces Sustainability Plan

Zara (Arteixo, Spain) is implementing a green initiative to become a sustainable company by 2025 through organized changes to its headquarters, suppliers and stores, Vogue reported Tuesday.

The retailer says its collections will be eco-friendly and its designers will not use fibers from endangered forests. Today, only 20 percent of Zara’s collections are made from sustainable textiles. Zara also strives to reduce waste and single-use plastic consumption by recycling packaging and using alternate packing materials. Furthermore, Zara's headquarters and stores aim to use 80 percent renewable energy within six years.

“We need to be a force for change, not only in the company but in the whole sector,” said Pablo Isla, CEO of Inditex (Arteixo), Zara’s parent company.