Zara Launches New Concept in U.K.

The 37,000-square-foot store integrates online, IRL experiences
Posted December 3, 2020
Fashion retailer Zara (Arteixo, Spain) debuted its new concept store in the U.K., described as the model of its online and in-store integration, reports Fashion United. The design has previously been rolled out at global flagships in Barcelona and Dubai.
The new concept features a dedicated personal shopper area, an automated collection point for shoppers to pick up online orders and self-service and refund checkouts. The two-story, 37,000-square-foot store is twice the size of Zara’s previous Bluewater location and features the brand’s Home collection on its upper level.