Zara Launches New Concept in U.K.

Fashion retailer Zara (Arteixo, Spain) debuted its new concept store in the U.K., described as the model of its online and in-store integration, reports Fashion United. The design has previously been rolled out at global flagships in Barcelona and Dubai.

The new concept features a dedicated personal shopper area, an automated collection point for shoppers to pick up online orders and self-service and refund checkouts. The two-story, 37,000-square-foot store is twice the size of Zara’s previous Bluewater location and features the brand’s Home collection on its upper level.

