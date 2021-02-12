Ready to nominate a young designer or visual merchandiser as one of VMSD's 2021 Designer Dozen?

Deadline: February 12, 2021

Here's the scoop: Each year, we select 12 up-and-coming designers under age 35. We're looking for people making a difference in their retail design/visual merchandising teams or design firms with fresh ideas, innovative methods and get-it-done attitudes. If there's a star among your coworkers, supervisees or peers, nominate him or her by filling out the form below.

You will be prompted to provide a high-res head shot of your nominee, along with 5 sample photos of his or her work. You MUST provide these materials in order for your nominee to be considered.

You can nominate yourself, or a colleague, but entrants must be employed by a retailer or a design firm. Entries from manufacturers, suppliers or distributors will be automatically disqualified.

This year’s winners will appear in the April 2021 issue of VMSD, will receive a commemorative award and will be recognized at a celebration to-be-announced.

For additional questions or assistance, contact VMSD's Editor-in-Chief/Associate Publisher Jennifer Acevedo at jennifer.acevedo@smartworkmedia.com