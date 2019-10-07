VMSD is ready to deck its pages with your 2019 holiday windows! Each year, VMSD covers the best and brightest holiday window displays from around the world in its annual January/February Holiday Windows recap feature. Submit your windows for consideration by clicking the link below.

DEADLINE: Friday, December 6, 2019

Should you need an extension or have a question about this editorial opportunity, please contact VMSD Managing Editor Carly Hagedon at carly.hagedon@stmediagroup.com or by calling 513-263-9323.