Denver Retail Inspiration Tours (Off-Site)

Don't miss your chance to leave the four walls of our conference sessions behind for the afternoon to experience our extraordinary host city during these self-led retail inspiration walking tours. On Wednesday, September 23, from 3:00 – 5:00 PM, lace up your walking shoes and venture out on your own or with a group of friends, to explore fabulous inspiration-filled locations conveniently located near The Sheraton Downtown Denver. This year, conference-goers can utilize the IRDC mobile app to learn about the various retail stops on the tour and navigate their way around the city.